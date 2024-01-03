en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm’s Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm’s Growth

The first gathering of the Broomfield City Council in 2024 is set to address two significant issues. The session, open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the George Di Ciero City and County Building, with a virtual attendance option through broomfield.org/live.

Expansion of Storage Farms LLC

The first item on the council’s agenda involves Storage Farms LLC, an outdoor storage enterprise situated at 16000 Huron Street. The company is proposing a 3-acre expansion of its surface parking for vehicles. However, this expansion requires a use by special review due to the current zoning of the property. This proposed expansion is a continuation of a use by special review that was granted in 2014.

Proposed Salary Increase for City and County Attorney

The second notable issue pertains to the proposed salary increase for Nancy Rodgers, City, and County Attorney. Based on Rodgers’ annual performance review by the council, a 12% increase has been proposed, escalating her salary to $272,272. This hike would require an additional $29,536, which is not accounted for in the original 2024 budget. The council will have to derive the funds for this increase from current appropriations or through a future budget amendment.

Vita Inclinata Technologies’ Business Expansion

Meanwhile, in other Broomfield developments, local technology firm Vita Inclinata Technologies has secured a $44 million funding boost from the 3&1 Fund. This funding will support the company’s expansion efforts while allowing it to maintain operational control. Vita Inclinata Technologies is committed to creating a safety ecosystem of advanced technology, products, and training. Their intelligent lifting solutions significantly enhance the efficiency, capability, and safety of Search and Rescue hoist and industrial lifting operations.

0
Business Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales
In a transformative shift in the global automobile industry, Chinese firm BYD has surpassed Tesla in Q4 sales of all-electric vehicles. The company’s success is largely attributed to the strong support for electric vehicles by the Chinese government, which has boosted domestic demand and strengthened BYD’s hand in the export market. Tesla, on the other
BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales
Barrick Gold Corp. Eyes Troubled First Quantum Minerals Ltd. for Potential Acquisition
1 min ago
Barrick Gold Corp. Eyes Troubled First Quantum Minerals Ltd. for Potential Acquisition
Versus Systems Inc. Shareholders Vote in Favor of All Proposed Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
1 min ago
Versus Systems Inc. Shareholders Vote in Favor of All Proposed Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
Goldman Sachs Eyes Pivotal Role in Bitcoin ETF Management
37 seconds ago
Goldman Sachs Eyes Pivotal Role in Bitcoin ETF Management
Digital Transformation: Unlocking Business Prosperity in 2024
49 seconds ago
Digital Transformation: Unlocking Business Prosperity in 2024
Fujairah's Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations
1 min ago
Fujairah's Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
16 seconds
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
1 min
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
2 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
2 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
2 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
2 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
2 mins
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
Inaugural Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships Kick Off in Indiana
2 mins
Inaugural Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships Kick Off in Indiana
Nikola Kalinic Returns to Hajduk Split: A Journey of Dedication and Passion
3 mins
Nikola Kalinic Returns to Hajduk Split: A Journey of Dedication and Passion
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
17 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app