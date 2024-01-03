Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm’s Growth

The first gathering of the Broomfield City Council in 2024 is set to address two significant issues. The session, open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the George Di Ciero City and County Building, with a virtual attendance option through broomfield.org/live.

Expansion of Storage Farms LLC

The first item on the council’s agenda involves Storage Farms LLC, an outdoor storage enterprise situated at 16000 Huron Street. The company is proposing a 3-acre expansion of its surface parking for vehicles. However, this expansion requires a use by special review due to the current zoning of the property. This proposed expansion is a continuation of a use by special review that was granted in 2014.

Proposed Salary Increase for City and County Attorney

The second notable issue pertains to the proposed salary increase for Nancy Rodgers, City, and County Attorney. Based on Rodgers’ annual performance review by the council, a 12% increase has been proposed, escalating her salary to $272,272. This hike would require an additional $29,536, which is not accounted for in the original 2024 budget. The council will have to derive the funds for this increase from current appropriations or through a future budget amendment.

Vita Inclinata Technologies’ Business Expansion

Meanwhile, in other Broomfield developments, local technology firm Vita Inclinata Technologies has secured a $44 million funding boost from the 3&1 Fund. This funding will support the company’s expansion efforts while allowing it to maintain operational control. Vita Inclinata Technologies is committed to creating a safety ecosystem of advanced technology, products, and training. Their intelligent lifting solutions significantly enhance the efficiency, capability, and safety of Search and Rescue hoist and industrial lifting operations.