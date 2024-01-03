Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney’s Salary Increase

The Broomfield City Council is poised for two significant deliberations as it rings in the new year. The council will dissect a proposal by Storage Farms LLC for a proposed expansion and scrutinize a pay raise for City and County Attorney Nancy Rodgers.

Storage Farms Seeks Expansion

The outdoor storage business, situated at 16000 Huron Street, is seeking to stretch its footprint by approximately 3 acres. Storage Farms LLC’s expansion proposal is the first item on the council’s agenda and warrants a special review approval due to the property’s existing zoning status. The property was granted use by special review in 2014, a condition that necessitates the council’s approval for any proposed changes.

Rodgers’ Contract Review

A proposed amendment to Nancy Rodgers’ employment agreement forms the second item up for discussion. The amendment suggests a 12% salary hike for Rodgers, bumping her annual pay to $272,272. The raised salary, instigated by a council-conducted performance review, would require an additional $29,536 over the original 2024 budget allocation.

Funding Questions

The council will need to determine how to source these additional funds. The options on the table are to reshuffle the current appropriations or to petition for a future budget amendment. The ensuing decision will have budgetary implications for the city and county.

The council meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, is open to the public. Interested attendees may join in person at the George Di Ciero City and County Building or opt for virtual participation.