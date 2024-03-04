Broome Welcomes New Legislation Reforming Short-Term Rentals, Aiming for Sustainable Tourism Growth

In a move celebrated by local tourism operators and the Tourism Council WA, the Cook Government has put forward a transformative piece of legislation aimed at regulating short-term rental accommodation (STRA). This legislative action introduces a comprehensive STRA register under the stewardship of Consumer Protection, marking a significant step towards sustainable tourism and community welfare in Western Australia.

Advertisment

Registration and Regulation: A Step Towards Sustainability

The newly proposed legislation mandates that all STRA properties must be officially registered before they can be advertised or accept bookings. With the register set to be operational by mid-2024, and a deadline for all properties to comply by January 1, 2025, this move is poised to bring about a substantial shift in how short-term rentals operate. Michael Leake, owner of Broome Habitat Resort, voiced his support for the legislation, highlighting its potential to stabilize the local tourism sector by regulating the often transient nature of short-term holiday rentals. This regulatory framework is not only anticipated to aid in the planning and development of tourism infrastructure but also to ensure a more controlled and beneficial integration of STRAs into the community.

Impacts on Regional Tourism and Housing Markets

Advertisment

Evan Hall, chief executive of the Tourism Council WA, underscored the legislation's role in providing clarity and confidence for tourism investors, especially within regional locales. The unchecked proliferation of STRAs, such as Airbnb, has been a concern for its potential to contribute to overtourism and displacement of residents in favor of short-term visitors. This legislation, coupled with the State Government's establishment of a Cabinet tourism investment committee, is expected to catalyze private investment in sustainable tourism accommodations, including resorts, eco retreats, and serviced apartments, that are designed to coexist harmoniously with local communities. From the perspective of housing, Commerce Minister Sue Ellery and Planning and Housing Minister John Carey articulated the reform's balanced approach, aiming to alleviate the pressure on the tight rental market by regulating short-stay accommodations while encouraging property owners to make their spaces available for longer-term residential needs.

Looking Forward: The Path to Balance and Growth

The introduction of this legislation signifies a pivotal moment for Western Australia's tourism and housing sectors. By establishing a regulated environment for STRAs, the government aims to safeguard the interests of both tourists and residents, ensuring that the growth of the tourism industry contributes positively to the community and economy. The expectation is that this balanced approach will not only help in managing the challenges posed by STRAs but also in fostering an environment conducive to new investments in regional tourism and housing. For additional information on the STRA Incentive Scheme and planning reforms, interested parties are encouraged to visit the WA Government website's STRA Initiatives page.

As this legislation moves towards implementation, it heralds a new era for Western Australia's tourism industry, one where sustainable growth and community welfare are at the forefront. The collective efforts of government bodies, tourism councils, and local businesses in crafting and welcoming these changes reflect a shared vision for a thriving, balanced, and inclusive future for all stakeholders involved.