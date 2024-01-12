en English
Politics

Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures

Senator Andrew Gounardes and City Councilman Justin Brannan, both Democrats hailing from Brooklyn, have issued a stern call to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to devise a more effective traffic management strategy for instances when the upper span of the Verrazzano Bridge is compelled to close due to high winds. This demand was precipitated by the recent storm-induced closure of the bridge, which sparked widespread traffic congestion in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Unresolved Traffic Congestion

The lawmakers expressed their disapproval of the absence of a clear-cut contingency plan. They pointed out that while the closure of the bridge during high winds is intended to ensure safety, it inadvertently leads to hazardous gridlock on the local streets. The MTA, in response, clarified that traffic management on city streets falls within the purview of the city’s Police Department and Department of Transportation (DOT).

Bridge Vulnerability to High Winds

The Verrazzano Bridge, one of the longest suspension bridges globally, boasts decks perched over 200 feet above the water, making it susceptible to strong winds. The MTA faced prior criticism in 2020 for not promptly shutting down the bridge ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias. This delay resulted in several trucks toppling over on the span.

Responsibility and Accountability

The DOT redirected inquiries to the NYPD, which did not provide an instant response. This chain of deflection underscores the complexity of responsibility and accountability when it comes to managing traffic during such crises. The lawmakers’ call for a more robust traffic management plan highlights the need for better preparedness and cooperation among city agencies to prevent such gridlock in the future.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

