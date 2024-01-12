Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures

Senator Andrew Gounardes and City Councilman Justin Brannan, both Democrats hailing from Brooklyn, have issued a stern call to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to devise a more effective traffic management strategy for instances when the upper span of the Verrazzano Bridge is compelled to close due to high winds. This demand was precipitated by the recent storm-induced closure of the bridge, which sparked widespread traffic congestion in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Unresolved Traffic Congestion

The lawmakers expressed their disapproval of the absence of a clear-cut contingency plan. They pointed out that while the closure of the bridge during high winds is intended to ensure safety, it inadvertently leads to hazardous gridlock on the local streets. The MTA, in response, clarified that traffic management on city streets falls within the purview of the city’s Police Department and Department of Transportation (DOT).

Bridge Vulnerability to High Winds

The Verrazzano Bridge, one of the longest suspension bridges globally, boasts decks perched over 200 feet above the water, making it susceptible to strong winds. The MTA faced prior criticism in 2020 for not promptly shutting down the bridge ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias. This delay resulted in several trucks toppling over on the span.

Responsibility and Accountability

The DOT redirected inquiries to the NYPD, which did not provide an instant response. This chain of deflection underscores the complexity of responsibility and accountability when it comes to managing traffic during such crises. The lawmakers’ call for a more robust traffic management plan highlights the need for better preparedness and cooperation among city agencies to prevent such gridlock in the future.