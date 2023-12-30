en English
Military

British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:17 am EST
On December 29, 2023, the simmering territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela took a tense turn with the arrival of the British warship, HMS Trent, off Guyana’s coast. This event escalated the dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region, constituting about two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass, with Venezuela responding by deploying more than 5,600 troops for military exercises at the Guyana border.

Venezuela’s Aggressive Response

Under President Nicolas Maduro’s administration, Venezuela deemed the presence of the British warship as an ‘unacceptable’ threat. The Venezuelan government initiated a robust response, mobilizing thousands of troops for military exercises at the border, a move that the British government labeled as ‘unjustified’ and has demanded an immediate cessation.

(Read Also: Escalating Tensions: British Warship Arrival Intensifies Guyana-Venezuela Dispute)

Regional Reactions and Measures

The escalating situation drew regional attention, with Brazil, a nation sharing borders with both disputing countries, urging for restraint. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva advocated a return to dialogue, reflecting the region’s anxiety over a potential military conflict. However, Maduro’s administration, undeterred, has not only intensified its claim over the disputed Essequibo region but also conducted a referendum where reportedly 95 percent of participants affirmed Venezuela’s ownership of the territory.

(Read Also: Tensions Rise as UK Warship Enters Guyana-Venezuela Disputed Waters)

Venezuela’s Bold Moves

In a bold and provocative move, Maduro initiated legal steps to establish a Venezuelan province in the contested Essequibo region. He further instructed the state oil company to begin issuing licenses for oil extraction in the disputed area, further inflaming the situation. Despite these actions, Guyana maintains that its borders were definitively set by an 1899 arbitration panel, a claim contested by Venezuela, who argues that the Essequibo River creates a natural boundary recognized since 1777.

Earlier this month, a meeting between Maduro and Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali in the Caribbean resulted in an agreement not to use force in resolving the dispute. However, the recent developments indicate a significant deviation from this agreement, with the potential to upset the delicate balance of peace in the region. As the tension rises, the global community watches with bated breath.

Military Politics South America
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

