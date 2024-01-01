en English
Politics

British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023

In 2023, the influx of migrants reaching Britain’s shores via small boats marked a substantial decrease of 36 percent. The tally, a total of 29,437 asylum seekers, manifested a promising shift in the battle against illegal immigration and cross-channel trafficking. The majority of these seekers fled countries like Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Eritrea, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan, facing the perilous journey across the Channel in the quest for asylum.

Strategies Yielding Results

The decline in the number of boat arrivals can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including increased water patrolling, shifts in international policies, and collaborative efforts with countries like France to deter the departure of migrant boats. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s commitment to ‘stop the boats’ appears to be bearing fruit. The Conservative government’s agreements with France and other nations seem to be yielding results, despite criticism from the main Labour opposition regarding their immigration policy.

Rising from the Glitch

However, the Immigration Services Union (ISU) has ascribed the decline in 2023 arrivals to a ‘glitch’, most likely inclement weather conditions, predicting an upsurge in 2024. Despite this, the numbers are still lower than 2022, which saw a record 45,774 crossings. Nonetheless, the number of crossings in 2023 surpassed those in 2021, which recorded 28,526 crossings. The question remains whether this ‘glitch’ is a temporary respite or an indicator of the effectiveness of the current strategies.

Humanitarian Concerns Amid Decline

While the decline in arrivals is a positive sign for the UK’s border control, it has coincided with a growing humanitarian crisis in northern France. Asylum seekers, left homeless and living in unsanitary conditions, wait for the weather to settle before they can make the treacherous crossing. Organizations working with these asylum seekers have raised alarm bells about the ‘catastrophic situation’, expressing grave concerns over their living conditions.

As the UK grapples with its immigration policies and strategies, it must also address the humanitarian issues that arise as a byproduct of these policies. The balance between maintaining border security and upholding the safety and rights of migrants continues to be a delicate dance. The figures from 2023 could influence future immigration policies and border control measures in the UK, but the human element of this issue can never be overlooked.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

