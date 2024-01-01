British Royal Family’s Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles’s Coronation

In a year of great transformation for the British royal family, 2023 marked a significant decrease of 13% in their public engagements, amidst the coronation of King Charles. The annual statistics, meticulously compiled for The Times since 1979, reveal that the senior members of the royal family partook in a total of 2,270 engagements, a nosedive from the 2,601 engagements of the previous year. It’s noteworthy that the 2022 figure was the lowest recorded since 1983, excluding the years 2020 and 2021, marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The Shift in Power

With King Charles ascending the throne, the royal family has navigated a tumultuous year, marked by internal tensions and public scrutiny. The rift between King Charles and his Los Angeles-based son, Prince Harry, has been a significant point of contention. However, recent events hint at a potential thawing of this icy relationship.

A Royal Reconciliation?

Sarah, Duchess of York, for the first time in over three decades, graced the Christmas service at the Sandringham Estate, suggesting a possible rekindling of ties. In stark contrast, the christening of Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, in California, was not graced by key royal family members, sparking speculation and further tension within the family.

The Coronation Conundrum

The coronation of King Charles saw an awkward moment play out. Prince Harry was relegated to the third row, while his brother, Prince William, held the limelight. Meghan, absent from the proceedings, was at home celebrating their son Archie’s fourth birthday. The dynamics within the royal family continue to oscillate, with the balance of power and public roles in a constant state of flux.