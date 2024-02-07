British President of Spain's Torre Bermeja Earns More Than Regional Government Official

In an unexpected development, a British man, Stephen Hills, presiding over the community of owners at the Torre Bermeja residential development in Estepona, Spain, has been granted an inflated salary. Surpassing the pay of Juanma Moreno, the president of the regional government of Andalucia, Hills' annual income stands at a whopping 86,700 euros. This revelation, which has recently emerged into the public domain, sheds light on a situation that has been brewing behind the scenes for quite some time.

Salary Increase Amid Controversy

In the previous year, Hills pocketed an already considerable 84,000 euros. However, during a general owners' meeting in June, his salary saw a further hike. The justification? It needed alignment with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This move, although seemingly justified, has ignited a controversy that has caught the public's attention.

The Role of Proxy Votes

The Torre Bermeja, predominantly occupied by foreign owners, is usually devoid of active participation in community management. This situation has enabled Hills to leverage the proxy vote system to secure a majority, thereby facilitating such generous compensation arrangements. This fact was highlighted by David Valadez, a lawyer and former mayor of Estepona, who represents the only formal complainant in this situation.

Exemption from Community Fees

Adding fuel to the fire, Hills has also been exempted from his annual community fee of 8,000 euros. Valadez argues that this goes against the community's statutes. He points out that Hills' compensation extends beyond his presidential role, encompassing other functions as well. Additionally, the waiver on his community fees seems to be a form of a Christmas bonus, further escalating the controversy.

In conclusion, the issues surrounding the president's salary at the Torre Bermeja residential development has raised multiple concerns. It brings into question the transparency of proxy voting and the ethical implications of such a high compensation. As this controversy unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the need for fair and transparent governance in residential communities.