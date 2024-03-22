British POW Shaun Pinner Shares Torture Ordeal in Donetsk, Calls for US Aid to Ukraine

During an exclusive virtual event, British veteran Shaun Pinner recounted his harrowing experiences as a prisoner of war (POW) in occupied Donetsk, following his forced surrender in Mariupol in 2022. His testimony provided a chilling insight into the brutal tactics employed by Russian captors and underscored the dire situation facing Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict.

Torture and Terror Behind Bars

Pinner, who served numerous tours with the British army, described the unimaginable pain and suffering he endured while in captivity. From starvation to electrocution, and even being stabbed in the leg to prevent escape attempts, his story highlighted the extreme measures taken by Russian forces to break the spirit of Ukrainian POWs. Pinner's account of the tactics used by Russian prisons, including attempts to sow division among prisoners, sheds light on the psychological as well as physical torment endured by those captured.

The Olenivka Prison Tragedy

One of the most poignant parts of Pinner's story involved the airstrike on Olenivka prison in the Donetsk region in July 2022, where around 50 Ukrainian POWs lost their lives. The absence of international oversight at the site, coupled with widespread belief that Russia orchestrated the bombing, adds a layer of horror to the already grim conditions described by Pinner. His firsthand account of meeting a fellow POW from Olenivka who survived the attack underscores the tragic consequences of the conflict and the urgent need for international intervention.

A Call for Immediate Action

In his plea for help from the US, Pinner underscored the critical situation facing Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and the military leadership. With the call for additional conscripts without the necessary ammunition, he stressed the futility of the current efforts without substantial support. Pinner's story is not just a recount of personal suffering but a powerful testament to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the urgent need for international aid and attention to prevent further atrocities.

Shaun Pinner's brave recount of his experiences serves as a sobering reminder of the brutal realities of war and the human cost of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. His call to action, aimed at garnering support for Ukraine, underscores the importance of international solidarity and intervention to bring about peace and justice for those affected.