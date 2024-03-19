British Muslims Call for Boycott of London Central Mosque After Sunak's Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

British Muslims are urging a boycott of London Central Mosque following its hosting of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has consistently expressed support for Israel and its actions amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza. On the first day of Ramadan, Sunak visited the mosque, where he was hosted by its director general. He shared a video from there on his social media account extending warm wishes for a "blessed Ramadan" to Muslims across the UK. Footage from this visit did not go down well with British Muslims, who described the event as "a betrayal of the local Muslim community" facilitated by the mosque administration.

Advertisment

Consistent Support for Israel

Weeks following Hamas's attack on October 7th, Rishi Sunak paid a two-day visit to Israel and the region to showcase British support for the Israeli government. During his visit, Sunak expressed the UK's solidarity with Israel "during its most challenging times," as he addressed the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "We want you to win." As the war in Gaza escalated, leaving millions of residents deprived of essentials such as water, food, electricity, medicine, and shelter over the course of months, the UK leader began to voice his concerns and call for a ceasefire.

Anti-Muslim Hatred

Advertisment

While the January 2025 elections are on the horizon, Britain’s unelected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also been facing accusations of complicity in a recent "shocking wave" of Islamophobic racism across the country. For many, Sunak’s complicity is evident in his silence regarding the recent instances of Islamophobia within his Conservative Party, which have been exacerbated by discussions surrounding the ongoing pro-Palestine marches in London since October.

Definition of Extremism

Amidst these unfolding developments in UK politics, which often place British Muslims at the centre of political disputes, last week's decision to revise the definition of "extremism" has once again ignited controversy, fueling anger among Muslims towards the Sunak government. Activists are concerned that the expanded definition may restrict their access to government funding and impede their ability to engage with UK lawmakers. While the government asserts that this definition is “not statutory" and will not impact "existing criminal law," applying solely to governmental operations, many argue that anti-Muslim sentiment is driving this attempt.