British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations

British Member of Parliament (MP) for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, is primed to host a controversial figure, Ahmed Alshami, a representative for the Houthi group, at a Stop the War Coalition meeting. The Houthi faction, embroiled in a civil war in Yemen, is notorious for their anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments, not to mention their hostility towards Jews, mirrored in their slogan.

Unease in Political Circles

The decision to invite Alshami, who is also the executive director for the Arabian Rights Watch Association, has sparked a wave of criticism from multiple fronts. Among those voicing their disapproval is Jennifer Gerber, the director of Labour Friends of Israel, and a spokesperson for the Jewish Labour Movement. Their censure is rooted in Russell-Moyle’s choice to extend an invitation to a spokesperson for the Houthis, particularly during a time when anti-Jewish racism within the Labour Party is under investigation.

Justifying the Controversial Invite

Despite the backlash, Russell-Moyle stands firm in his decision. The MP argues that the invitation to Alshami is a measure towards fostering peace in Yemen. He contends that it is crucial to engage in dialogue, even if it involves those with differing views. Part of his defence also includes a critique of the UK government, pointing out that their support and sales of arms to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen further muddies the waters of the peace process.

International Reactions and Implications

While the controversy unravels domestically, international reactions have also been noted. The Kremlin, in particular, has expressed condemnation, underscoring the global implications of this situation. Shipping firms have responded as well, and the Houthi group claims casualties from the military actions instigated by the US and UK. As it turns out, the controversy over a Yemeni group in the UK Parliament extends far beyond the meeting room, with diplomatic, military, and commercial dimensions to consider.