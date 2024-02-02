British MP Criticizes BBC's Coverage of Ram Mandir Consecration

The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India, has stirred a debate in the British House of Commons, with Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticizing the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) coverage of the event. The MP's contention pivots on the BBC's focus on the site as a location of a demolished mosque rather than its historical and religious significance as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

MP Blackman's Stance

Blackman expressed his disappointment in a parliamentary session, calling out the BBC's report for its lack of comprehensive coverage and apparent bias. He proposed a debate on the broadcaster's impartiality, questioning its commitment to fair and balanced reporting. The MP's criticism comes in the wake of the BBC's report, which, according to Blackman, downplayed the site's significance as a historical temple site.

BBC's Response

The BBC, in response to numerous complaints, defended its coverage. The corporation maintained that the article was both fair and accurate, disagreeing with the assertion that it was demeaning to Hindus. BBC's stance, however, has not quelled the wave of criticism, with Insight UK, in an open letter, accusing the broadcaster of bias against Hindus.

Insight UK's Allegations

Insight UK's open letter pointed out the omission of certain facts in the BBC's report. The group highlighted the discovery of the Ram temple under the mosque by a Muslim archaeologist, and the involvement of a Muslim judge in the Supreme Court's unanimous decision to grant the land to Hindus. These omissions, according to Insight UK, tilted the balance of the report and painted a skewed picture.

BJP Leader's Criticism

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, in an interview with BBC Radio 4, also criticized the broadcaster for its vilification of Hindu sentiments. He suggested that the BBC no longer attempts to appear even-handed in its reporting. His remarks add another layer to the ongoing debate about BBC's coverage of the Ram Mandir consecration.

