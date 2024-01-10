Cameron Evades Clear Stance on Gaza Occupation in Parliamentary Inquiry

British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, found himself in a challenging position during a parliamentary inquiry, as he was put under scrutiny about the contentious issue of Gaza’s occupation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The questioning comes in the backdrop of the Israeli army’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which commenced over two months ago, resulting in a devastating human toll and sparking global concern.

The interrogation pivoted around the UK’s stance on the ongoing conflict and the legality of Israel’s actions. The foreign secretary expressed apprehension about Israel possibly infringing international law but sidestepped confirming if he had procured official legal advice on the situation. The question of withholding water from Gaza, whether it constituted a war crime, was another issue Cameron avoided taking a clear position on.

Avoidance and Ambiguity

When confronted about the UK’s legal position on Gaza’s occupation, Cameron, along with other officials, exhibited a marked reluctance to provide a definitive response. He maintained that Israel was engaged in a campaign against Hamas, and the UK government needed to periodically assess its conformity with international humanitarian law.