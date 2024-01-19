British Columbia’s Legislative Changes Impact Public Hearing Process for Zoning Bylaw Amendments

Legislative changes to the Local Government Act in British Columbia have introduced fundamental shifts in the public hearing process and the manner in which local governments consider zoning bylaw amendments. Karen MacLeod, Planning Supervisor at the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK), affirms that these transformations are part of the province's proactive approach to encourage residential development.

Significant Changes in Public Hearing Process

A notable change is the imposition of restrictions on regional districts from conducting public hearings for zoning amendment applications. This applies to applications that are in sync with the Official Community Plan (OCP) and have a minimum of 50% of the development area earmarked for residential use. In such instances, the RDEK will publicize a Notice before the Board Meeting when the application is slated for review. This notice will be accessible on the RDEK website under the 'Bylaw Amendment Notices - NOT Requiring Public Hearing' section.

Continued Mandate of Public Hearings

However, public hearings remain a requisite for amendment applications that do not adhere to the OCP or the residential coverage criteria. Details pertaining to these hearings will be displayed on the 'Bylaw Amendment Public Hearing Notices' part of the RDEK website.

New Legislation Defines Timeline for Public Submissions

The new legislation also delineates a timeline for public submissions of written comments on proposals. Despite the added intricacies these changes bring to the process, MacLeod assures that there will still be sufficient opportunities for public comment and engagement.

The legislation's impact is evident not just in the RDEK, but also in other municipalities like Squamish, where provincial housing legislation has led to updates in zoning bylaws, infrastructural expansion eligible for funding, and financial aid provided to municipalities. The legislation has also underscored the importance of communication and understanding the implications of these changes. The specific alterations mandated by provincial Bills 44, 46, and 47, the timeline for implementing zoning bylaw updates, and the funding received by the District of Squamish and Squamish-Lillooet Regional District are key information for the public to grasp.