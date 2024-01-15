British Columbia Premier Overhauls Cabinet Amid Criticism

In a significant reshuffling of his cabinet, Premier David Eby has ushered in changes to the British Columbia government. The shake-up is marked by the reassignment of Mitzi Dean, the erstwhile minister of children and family development, following a series of distressing child abuse cases within the government's care system under her leadership. The controversy surrounding the incidents had caused both the Green Party and the First Nations Leadership Council to call for her resignation.

Advertisment

Mitzi Dean's New Role and Her Successor

Dean will now serve in a new capacity as the minister of state for child care, where she will be responsible for managing the province's child care initiatives. Replacing her in the crucial role of minister of children and family development is Grace Lore. Lore, known for her work as parliamentary secretary for gender equity, now finds herself at the helm of a ministry marred by recent controversies. Premier Eby expressed confidence in her abilities, highlighting Lore's passion and experience as assets that could bring about positive changes to the ministry.

Other Cabinet Reshuffling

Advertisment

Alongside these changes, Eby also announced the appointment of Andrew Mercier as the minister of state for sustainable forestry, a role designed to support Bruce Ralston, the Forests Minister. Another significant appointment is that of George Chow, who has been designated as the parliamentary secretary for international credentials. Chow's responsibilities will revolve around facilitating the accreditation process for professionals with international training seeking opportunities in British Columbia.

Implications of the Cabinet Changes

The cabinet reshuffling signifies a clear attempt to address the criticism leveled at the government, particularly concerning the mishandling of child abuse cases under the ministry of children and family development. The repositioning of Mitzi Dean and the introduction of Grace Lore as the new minister is a signal of intent that the government is committed to rectifying past mistakes and ensuring the protection of children within its care system. The other appointments also suggest a focus on sustainable forestry and providing opportunities for internationally trained professionals, indicating a broader vision for the future of British Columbia.