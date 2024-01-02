en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis

In a bold move to tackle the housing crisis in British Columbia, the NDP government has announced a comprehensive plan and legislative measures. The plan, which involves a multi-billion dollar investment of $4 billion over three years and $12 billion over a decade, seeks to address housing shortages, curb speculation, and provide financial support to renters and homeowners.

Legislative Changes and Their Implications

The legislative changes include restrictions on short-term rentals, approval of multiplexes on single-lot homes, and increased housing density near public transit. Local governments are now mandated to revise their community plans and zoning bylaws to accommodate a 20-year housing supply forecast. These changes, according to Ryan Smith, the Planning Director for the City of Kelowna, are the most significant since the Agricultural Land Reserve legislation in 1972.

Reactions and Expectations

Stephen Bentley, the Community Planning Manager for the City of Kamloops, sees an opportunity for more distributed density across the city. However, some municipalities have voiced concerns about the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach and the need for stable infrastructure funding. Both Kelowna and Kamloops are seeking or have received funding from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund to aid in implementing the new regulations and supporting necessary infrastructure.

Other Noteworthy Actions

In addition to the housing initiatives, the NDP government has taken steps to address other significant challenges. Some of these include making contraceptives free, reducing childcare fees, increasing the BC Family Benefit, raising the minimum wage, and delivering affordable homes through legislation. The government has also focused on adding healthcare professionals, implementing climate action plans, and creating a more equitable society through partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and anti-racism legislation.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Open Forum to Address Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Education

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hydro One Executive Chris Lopez to Step Down, Successor Search Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay

By Salman Khan

Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter ...
@Canada · 5 mins
Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter ...
heart comment 0
Influenza Outbreak at Beach Grove Home Leads to Visitor Restrictions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Influenza Outbreak at Beach Grove Home Leads to Visitor Restrictions
Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload
From Homelessness to Housing: The Inspiring Journey of Daniel Hillman

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Homelessness to Housing: The Inspiring Journey of Daniel Hillman
Hamilton Rings in New Year with Weather, Justice, and Housing Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hamilton Rings in New Year with Weather, Justice, and Housing Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects
11 seconds
Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects
Community Rallies Behind Father Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumour
12 seconds
Community Rallies Behind Father Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumour
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
18 seconds
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
30 seconds
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
35 seconds
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
48 seconds
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
1 min
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
1 min
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app