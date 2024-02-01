Britain Could Recognize Palestine Before Final Peace Deal: David Cameron

In a notable shift in the UK's Middle East policy, Foreign Secretary David Cameron has indicated that Britain could recognize a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in Gaza, preceding a full peace agreement between Israel and Palestine. This revelation underscores the UK's commitment to a two-state solution and the creation of a better future for the Palestinian people. However, he stipulated that such recognition cannot transpire while Hamas retains control of Gaza.

Leading Toward a Two-State Solution

Despite the stagnation of substantive negotiations since 2009, the UK's support for an independent Palestine existing alongside Israel aligns with the position of other Western countries. Cameron highlighted the urgency of a halt to the fighting in Gaza and the establishment of a sustainable ceasefire as the initial steps toward recognizing a Palestinian state.

An Attempt to Deescalate Regional Tensions

As part of a broader plan to deescalate tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, Cameron proposed the training of Lebanese army forces by Britain. This proactive stance could potentially isolate Israel and coerce it into returning to the negotiating table.

Mounting International Pressure

With increasing international pressure on Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza, the UK's possible shift in position to recognize Palestine as a state could be a strategic move to push for irreversible progress toward a two-state solution. Despite facing backlash from within his party, the government has downplayed Cameron's comments, emphasizing that any recognition would serve the cause of peace and adhere to the two-state solution.

Cameron's remarks have sparked controversy, with critics arguing that recognizing a Palestinian state would reward Hamas's atrocities. However, the U.K. Foreign Office has clarified that there has been no change in U.K. policy and emphasized the need to offer a credible path to a Palestinian state when the timing is appropriate. The head of the Palestinian mission to the United Kingdom welcomed Cameron's words, believing that U.K. recognition would negate Israel's veto power over Palestinian statehood.

In the face of these developments, the stance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the creation of an independent Palestinian state remains oppositional, contrasting with the longstanding support from Western countries for a two-state solution as a path to resolve the ongoing conflict.