en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show

On the cusp of the 2024 presidential election caucuses, Brit Hume, the Chief political analyst for Fox News Channel, joined the Guy Benson Show to dissect the latest polling updates for GOP candidates. Hume and Benson ventured beyond surface politics to unravel the tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures that could shape the presidential race.

Diminishing Support for Biden

During the segment, they delved into the diminishing support for President Biden among Black and Hispanic voters, as reflected in recent polling data. This growing disaffection has sent tremors through the Democratic ranks, especially with polls indicating that former President Donald Trump could outperform Biden in a general election. The declining popularity of Biden could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 election cycle.

Trump’s Legal Battle

Adding another layer of intrigue, Trump is currently challenging a decision in Maine that has barred him from the primary ballot. With the Iowa caucuses mere 13 days away, Trump’s legal team is fervently arguing that the insurrection clause does not disqualify him from running for office.

Final Push Before Caucuses

Meanwhile, candidates are injecting over $100 million into ads in Iowa, with Trump himself campaigning significantly less than his rivals. The final few candidates, including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, are making a last-ditch push, gearing up for a debate just before the highly anticipated Iowa caucuses. The conversation between Hume and Benson offered valuable insights into the shifting political landscape as the United States braces for the start of the 2024 primary season and caucuses.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
4 mins ago
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
In a bid to rally support for his party Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Emir Siraj-ul-Haq kick-started the election campaign in NA-126 Lahore. Addressing a crowd in Ittefaq Town, he emphasized the need for a shift from previous political paradigms that have left Pakistan grappling with a weak economy, a precarious law and order situation, and rampant corruption.
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Ghana's Energy Minister Acknowledged for His Unwavering Support to the New Patriotic Party
60 mins ago
Ghana's Energy Minister Acknowledged for His Unwavering Support to the New Patriotic Party
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
1 hour ago
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
39 mins ago
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
Trump's Legal Battle in Maine Amid a Whirlwind of Global Events
53 mins ago
Trump's Legal Battle in Maine Amid a Whirlwind of Global Events
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
54 mins ago
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
Latest Headlines
World News
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
17 seconds
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
24 seconds
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
30 seconds
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
35 seconds
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
36 seconds
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
40 seconds
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
57 seconds
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
59 seconds
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
1 min
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
45 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
57 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app