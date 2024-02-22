Bridging the Gap: The Urgent Need for Implementing the Highways Act in Bangladesh

As the sun rises over the bustling streets of Bangladesh, a nation's ambition to progress through modern infrastructure faces a critical juncture. The Highways Act of 2021, envisioned as a cornerstone for the development and safety of the country's roadways, currently stands at a crossroads, waiting for its implementing rules to move from paper to pavement. Amidst this backdrop, a recent inter-ministerial meeting signalled a beacon of hope, discussing the Highways Rules (Draft), 2024, and marking a step towards actualization. Yet, as we navigate through the narratives of progress and peril, the essence of this legislation and its impact on the lives of millions unfolds.

A Vision for Safer Roads

The Highways Act of 2021 was not just another legislative document; it was a promise to the people of Bangladesh. Empowering the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry to draft a master plan for highway networking, regulate slow-moving vehicles, and ensure the safe, orderly, and uninterrupted use of highways, the act aimed at redefining road safety and efficiency. However, a significant challenge remains in the form of access control. Apart from the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway, most highways lack proper access control, turning them into hotspots for fatal accidents. The High Court's directives to remove unauthorized vehicles and shops from highways underscore the urgency of this issue, yet enforcement remains tepid, leaving the roads less safe than they ought to be.

The Toll of Neglect

The consequences of delayed action are written in the stories of those who traverse these highways daily. In 2023 alone, Bangladesh witnessed 7,902 fatalities and 10,372 injuries from road accidents, a significant portion of which occurred on national highways. The stark numbers reflect not just the loss of lives but also the economic ramifications for a country on the brink of development. A look at the economic challenges faced by countries embroiled in expensive construction projects serves as a cautionary tale. With Bangladesh embarking on ambitious projects like the Bus Rapid Transit, the need for cost-effective and safe infrastructure development has never been more pronounced. Furthermore, the government's initiative to collect tolls on major highways for maintenance underscores the financial dimensions of road safety, making the implementation of the Highways Act not just a matter of policy but of public welfare.

A Road to Redemption

Despite the hurdles, the path to safer roads is not a distant dream. The recent discussions on the Highways Rules (Draft), 2024, offer a glimmer of hope for the effective implementation of the Highways Act. This initiative can bridge the gap between legislation and enforcement, paving the way for a network of highways that prioritize the safety and convenience of its users. The act's potential to regulate traffic, ensure quality control in construction, and foster a culture of road safety can transform the narrative of road travel in Bangladesh. However, this transformation demands a collective commitment from policymakers, enforcers, and the public to not only abide by the rules but also to hold each other accountable.

The journey towards safer, more efficient highways in Bangladesh is fraught with challenges, yet it is a journey worth embarking on. As the nation stands at the cusp of infrastructural evolution, the effective implementation of the Highways Act emerges as a critical milestone. It is more than just policy; it is a testament to Bangladesh's resolve to safeguard its citizens and secure its developmental aspirations. The road ahead is long, but with determined steps, the vision of safer highways can become a reality, steering the country towards a safer, more prosperous future.