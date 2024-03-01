Bridging Global Disparities: Hyderabad Event Highlights Tech's Role in Equitable Growth

At a recent event in Hyderabad, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Director-General of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries, underscored the critical role of technology in addressing global disparities. Speaking at the foundation day of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Chaturvedi explored how skill-biased technological changes and inadequate innovation ecosystems in developing nations contribute to widening inequalities. The gathering, attended by notable academics including Prof. J. Mahender Reddy and Prof. E. Revathi, served as a platform to discuss India's strides towards technology-driven equitable growth.

Understanding the Impact of Technology on Equity

Chaturvedi's lecture delved deep into the nuances of technological advancements and their implications on societal disparities. He highlighted the necessity of shifting the focus from traditional income metrics to more comprehensive indicators of access, equity, and inclusion. The discourse revolved around the introduction of the Access, Equity and Inclusion (AEI) Index, an innovative tool designed to measure these critical dimensions. This index stands as a testament to India's commitment to leveraging technology for creating a more equitable society.

India's Leadership in Technological Advancement

The event in Hyderabad was not just a commemoration of CESS's foundation day but also a reflection on India's leadership in fostering technological advancement with an eye on equity. Prof. E. Revathi, CESS Director, outlined the centre's efforts in researching and advocating for policies that support this cause. The dialogue underscored the importance of creating vibrant innovation ecosystems that can support the development and deployment of technologies in ways that directly benefit all segments of society, especially those traditionally marginalized.

Expanding the Horizon of Digital Health Tools

Parallel discussions, inspired by recent findings from a multi-country survey on community health workers (CHWs), spotlighted the expansion of digital health tools at the community level. The survey results, highlighted in a BMC Public Health article, emphasized the significant impact of digital tools training on CHWs' device usage and belief in digital health's potential. It further pointed out barriers such as cost, which hinder the adoption of digital devices. This discourse complements the broader theme of leveraging digital technology to enhance capacity and improve health outcomes, aligning with the principles of access, equity, and inclusion.

As the event concluded, the discussions pivoted towards the future, contemplating the vast possibilities technology holds for bridging global disparities. The insights shared by Prof. Chaturvedi, along with contributions from other scholars, painted a hopeful picture of an inclusive growth trajectory powered by technological innovation. The emphasis remained firmly on the need for collective efforts to nurture innovation ecosystems that are not only vibrant but also inclusive, ensuring that the benefits of technological advancements reach every corner of society. This gathering in Hyderabad thus served as a beacon of hope, signaling towards a future where technology truly serves as a great equalizer.