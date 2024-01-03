Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation

In the heart of Bridgeport, a controversy has erupted, placing Wanda Geter-Pataky, an operations specialist for the city, on administrative leave. The reason for this drastic measure is an ongoing investigation into her alleged illegal handling of absentee ballots during recent Democratic primary elections. This administrative fallout has a lot to do with the city’s political dynamics and has added a new dimension to Bridgeport’s political theatre.

Security Footage and a Lawsuit

The scandal came into limelight when mayoral candidate John Gomes released security footage that allegedly showed Geter-Pataky improperly depositing multiple absentee ballots into a drop box. This footage was a critical piece of evidence in Gomes’ lawsuit, which was filed to challenge the results of the September 12 Democratic primary, where he lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim by a mere 251 votes, a margin primarily constituted by absentee ballots.

Order for a New Primary

The case was presided over by Superior Court Judge William Clark, who, after a careful review of the evidence, ordered a new primary. The judge’s decision was based on his findings that the absentee ballots had indeed been mishandled. Interestingly, both Geter-Pataky and City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez, another key figure implicated in the case, invoked their Fifth Amendment rights during the trial.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission Steps In

In response to these events, the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) has launched what it describes as its largest investigation to date into the election activities in Bridgeport. The focus of the investigation is the handling of absentee ballots. To ensure transparency and impartiality, an outside investigator, Ryan from New Haven, has been hired. Ryan will conduct a personnel investigation into Geter-Pataky’s actions. However, no details about the timeline or payment for Ryan’s services have been disclosed.

In a twist of events, the SEEC has also been looking into a separate complaint against Gomes’ supporters. Furthermore, Geter-Pataky and others involved in the alleged mishandling of ballots have been referred to the Chief State’s Attorney’s office for potential criminal violations during the 2019 mayoral primary.