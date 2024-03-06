Bridgend Council Leader Huw David Announces Resignation After Eight Influential Years

Huw David, the esteemed leader of Bridgend Council, has declared his intention to resign, marking the end of an impactful eight-year tenure. Remaining in his role until a successor is chosen at the council's annual meeting on May, David also plans to step down from significant national positions, including the Welsh Local Government Association's presiding officer. However, he will continue his dedication to the Pyle, Kenfig Hill, and Cefn Cribwr communities as a council member.

Legacy of Leadership

Since his election in 2004 and subsequent rise to council leader in 2016, David has navigated the council through challenging times, including austerity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the repercussions of Brexit. Under his leadership, Bridgend County Borough Council has maintained its commitment to serving local communities despite dwindling resources. David's passion for local governance and belief in its crucial role in society have been central themes of his leadership.

Challenges and Achievements

The most testing period of David's leadership was undoubtedly the COVID-19 global pandemic, a time when the council's resilience and adaptability were put to the test. Additionally, the fallout from Brexit, the closure of major local employers like Bridgend Ford, and the ongoing cost of living crisis presented significant challenges. Despite these obstacles, David proudly reflects on the council's unwavering dedication to its responsibilities and the collective effort of council staff to meet each challenge head-on.

Support and Succession

David's announcement has been met with support and accolades from colleagues and political figures, including First Minister Mark Drakeford, who commended David's dedication and impact. As the council prepares for a transition of leadership, David's commitment to Bridgend's communities remains steadfast. He pledges his support to the incoming leader, ensuring a smooth handover and the continued prosperity of the Bridgend County Borough.