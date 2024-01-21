BRICS Becomes BRICS+ with Five New Members, Shifting Global Economic Power

On the first day of 2024, the world watched as the BRICS association, a collective of emerging economies, grew from five to ten members. With the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the group has now been rebranded as BRICS+. The expansion signals a noteworthy shift in global economic power, sparking concern and intrigue among Western nations.

Why These Countries?

Egypt, a country known for its strategic position controlling the Suez Canal and its significant natural gas reserves, now adds a new dimension to the BRICS+. Ethiopia might be poor and landlocked, yet its rapid development and substantial agricultural contributions offer a unique perspective to the group. Iran and Saudi Arabia, major players in global energy policy, bring their oil-rich economies to the table. Iran, a top oil producer, and Saudi Arabia, with a significant share of the world's oil reserves, strengthen the energy prowess of BRICS+. Last but not least, the UAE, a prosperous country diversifying its economy beyond oil, adds another layer of economic vitality to the group.

BRICS+: A New Economic Powerhouse

Representing 45% of the global population, one-third of the Earth's land surface, and a significant share of the world's oil production and GDP, BRICS+ has become a potent force. With talks of a common currency and alternatives to the SWIFT system, the group is moving closer to economic autonomy. This development is viewed by many as a challenge to the G7 and could potentially signal a new era of a multipolar world order.

What Lies Ahead?

The next BRICS+ summit, scheduled for October 2024 in Kazan, Russia, might see even more countries joining the group. This potential expansion could further increase their control over the global energy market, intensifying concerns among Western nations, particularly the USA. The growth of BRICS+ is not just an expansion of membership; it's a possible shift in global leadership and the formation of a new intercontinental world order.