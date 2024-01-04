en English
Ghana

Bribery Allegations in Ghana’s Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in Ghana has concluded its eight-month investigation into allegations of attempted bribery involving members of the majority caucus in Parliament. The case revolved around a wealthy businessman, hereon referred to as ‘the suspect’, who was accused of attempting to influence MPs with monetary offers to demand the resignation of the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Investigation’s Outcome

The OSP’s findings, released on January 3, 2024, indicate that despite having obtained intelligence on the matter, there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the suspect. A significant factor contributing to this conclusion was the lack of cooperation from the MPs involved, including the main accuser, the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim-North, Andy Appiah-Kubi. The report also stated that the suspect’s attempts were rejected by the Parliament members approached.

A Case Left Unresolved

The report failed to disclose the identity of the suspect. It highlighted the challenges faced in pursuing such cases without complete cooperation and the need for substantial evidence to support criminal charges. The investigation was initiated following a complaint by the pressure group, OccupyGhana, and despite indications of the suspect’s attempts to influence the MPs, the OSP had to close the case due to the lack of probative evidence.

The Implications

The closure of the case brings to the surface issues regarding the integrity of political processes in Ghana. Although no legal actions will be taken at present, the OSP has indicated that the investigation could be reopened if new information comes to light, noting the importance of the accuser’s testimony for any criminal proceedings. The release of the report will likely prompt discussions on political transparency and the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts in the country.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

    © 2023 BNN
