en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Brentwood and Ongar MP Maps Out 2024 Priorities: Local Campaigns, Hiorns Report, and UKHospitality’s Agenda

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Brentwood and Ongar MP Maps Out 2024 Priorities: Local Campaigns, Hiorns Report, and UKHospitality’s Agenda

A Member of Parliament (MP) in Brentwood and Ongar revealed a New Year’s message that reflects on the accomplishments and initiatives of 2023 while outlining the government’s plans for the coming year.

Local campaigns took center stage in the discussion, including the fight for special school places, a new lift at Brentwood Station, a Weight Restriction Order on Ingatestone High Street, and steadfast opposition to National Grid’s pylon proposal.

The Hiorns Report and Local Concerns

The Hiorns Smart Energy Networks report was cited, suggesting that the need for additional transmission capacity might not be as pressing as National Grid assumes.

This could provide an opportunity to investigate alternative technologies for offshore electricity transmission, a crucial aspect for sustainable energy strategies. Meetings with ministers to address local issues such as funding for station access and improvements in special needs education were also spotlighted.

National Agenda and Long-term Priorities

On a broader scale, the MP emphasized the government’s actions to tackle key challenges. These encompass the halving of inflation, reductions in NHS waiting lists, and a decrease in illegal migration through Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister has outlined five long-term priorities: debt reduction, tax cuts, sustainable energy, support for British businesses, and world-class education. The MP expressed a commitment to hold the government accountable while backing its long-term economic plan.

UKHospitality’s Outlook for 2024

Meanwhile, UKHospitality (UKH) announced its priorities for the next year. The organization has a three-point plan to reform business rates, the apprenticeship levy, and VAT to aid the hospitality sector, a significant contributor to the economy.

UKH warned about the potential added strain on operators due to a proposed increase in business rates, despite a decrease in inflation. UKH’s focus extends to the 2024 General Election, aiming to position hospitality at the forefront of policymaking.

0
Education Politics United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A New Era in Tech Education: Newton School and Rishihood University Open Applications for 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa

By BNN Correspondents

BISEP Announces Examination Schedule and Fee Structure for 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools

By Safak Costu

Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program: A Beacon of Hope for Youth and En ...
@Education · 3 mins
Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program: A Beacon of Hope for Youth and En ...
heart comment 0
National University Digitizes Student Services Amid Pandemic

By Muhammad Jawad

National University Digitizes Student Services Amid Pandemic
Evolution Over Transformation: Insights from Pharmaceutical Consulting Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Evolution Over Transformation: Insights from Pharmaceutical Consulting Projects
Kansas’s Strategic Demolition Program: A Solution to University Maintenance Backlogs

By Justice Nwafor

Kansas's Strategic Demolition Program: A Solution to University Maintenance Backlogs
Building the Nation Organization Launches Initiative to Educate Citizens on State Affairs

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Building the Nation Organization Launches Initiative to Educate Citizens on State Affairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi
46 seconds
Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi
Newron Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment for Pioneering Schizophrenia Drug Trial
1 min
Newron Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment for Pioneering Schizophrenia Drug Trial
North Carolina's Political Landscape: Poised For A Seismic Shift
1 min
North Carolina's Political Landscape: Poised For A Seismic Shift
Is Israel Provoking a Wider Conflict in the Middle East?
1 min
Is Israel Provoking a Wider Conflict in the Middle East?
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Announces Vetting Process for Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates
2 mins
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Announces Vetting Process for Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates
Anticipating the FC 24 Team of the Year: Standout Players to Watch Out For
2 mins
Anticipating the FC 24 Team of the Year: Standout Players to Watch Out For
The Safety and Culinary Importance of Butter: Expert Insights
2 mins
The Safety and Culinary Importance of Butter: Expert Insights
Regencell Bioscience Announces Board Reshuffle: Dr. Chao Steps Down, Mr. Chung Steps Up
2 mins
Regencell Bioscience Announces Board Reshuffle: Dr. Chao Steps Down, Mr. Chung Steps Up
Posh Alexander's Basketball Journey: From St. John's to Butler and Back
2 mins
Posh Alexander's Basketball Journey: From St. John's to Butler and Back
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app