Brentwood and Ongar MP Maps Out 2024 Priorities: Local Campaigns, Hiorns Report, and UKHospitality’s Agenda

A Member of Parliament (MP) in Brentwood and Ongar revealed a New Year’s message that reflects on the accomplishments and initiatives of 2023 while outlining the government’s plans for the coming year.

Local campaigns took center stage in the discussion, including the fight for special school places, a new lift at Brentwood Station, a Weight Restriction Order on Ingatestone High Street, and steadfast opposition to National Grid’s pylon proposal.

The Hiorns Report and Local Concerns

The Hiorns Smart Energy Networks report was cited, suggesting that the need for additional transmission capacity might not be as pressing as National Grid assumes.

This could provide an opportunity to investigate alternative technologies for offshore electricity transmission, a crucial aspect for sustainable energy strategies. Meetings with ministers to address local issues such as funding for station access and improvements in special needs education were also spotlighted.

National Agenda and Long-term Priorities

On a broader scale, the MP emphasized the government’s actions to tackle key challenges. These encompass the halving of inflation, reductions in NHS waiting lists, and a decrease in illegal migration through Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister has outlined five long-term priorities: debt reduction, tax cuts, sustainable energy, support for British businesses, and world-class education. The MP expressed a commitment to hold the government accountable while backing its long-term economic plan.

UKHospitality’s Outlook for 2024

Meanwhile, UKHospitality (UKH) announced its priorities for the next year. The organization has a three-point plan to reform business rates, the apprenticeship levy, and VAT to aid the hospitality sector, a significant contributor to the economy.

UKH warned about the potential added strain on operators due to a proposed increase in business rates, despite a decrease in inflation. UKH’s focus extends to the 2024 General Election, aiming to position hospitality at the forefront of policymaking.