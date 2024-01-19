Brent Fleeton: From Perth Racing to Political Candidacy

City of Perth councillor Brent Fleeton has officially declared his intent to run for the Liberal candidacy in the traditionally conservative district of Nedlands, marking the first such announcement for the highly anticipated seat. This news came as Fleeton stepped down from his role as a member-elected board director at Perth Racing, a move announced by the organization's chair, Colin Brown, on Thursday.

Advertisment

Fleeton's Political Ambitions

Fleeton's decision to pursue his political aspirations comes at a critical time for the Liberal party in Nedlands. This blue-ribbon seat has been a long-standing bastion of conservative politics, but recent shifts have challenged this status quo. The seat was taken by Labor's Katrina Stratton in 2021, a significant win with a margin of 2.8% in Mark McGowan's landslide victory. Fleeton's candidacy announcement marks the first step in the Liberal party's efforts to reclaim this valuable political territory.

Resignation from Perth Racing

Advertisment

Concurrent with his pursuit of preselection, Fleeton has decided to resign from his position at Perth Racing. As a member-elected board director, his role was significant within the organization. However, Fleeton's commitment to his political ambitions necessitates full focus on the forthcoming preselection process, prompting his resignation. This decision was made public by Perth Racing chair Colin Brown, who confirmed Fleeton's departure on Thursday.

Competition for Nedlands

While Fleeton is the first to officially declare his intention to run, it's expected that the Nedlands seat will be highly contested. Entrepreneur and army veteran Jonathan Huston has also emerged as a potential candidate for Liberal preselection in Nedlands. As the preselection process unfolds, it remains to be seen who will ultimately secure the Liberal candidacy for this key electoral district.