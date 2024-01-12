Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools

In a recent appearance on The Erick Erickson Show, Brent Bozell, Founder and President of the Media Research Center (MRC), expressed grave concerns over what he perceives as a growing inclination towards censorship and indoctrination in American schools under the Biden administration. Bozell drew attention to an alarming MRC report that uncovers a clandestine initiative wherein the U.S. State Department, collaborating with the German government, allegedly funded seminars to train American educators in German methods of censorship and indoctrination.

Concerns Over Indoctrination Techniques

These seminars, as per the MRC report, aimed at encouraging educators to inoculate students against conservative ideologies and traditional American ideals. Bozell likened this program to an ‘Aryan youth movement’ and ‘Maoist indoctrination camps.’ He further pointed to two organizations, Ad Fontes and Newsguard, which he claimed are left-leaning entities that unfairly brand conservative media as unreliable or dishonest.

MRC’s Initiative Against Big Tech Censorship

During the course of the interview, Bozell also brought up CensorTrack.org, an MRC initiative that documents instances of Big Tech censorship. This initiative has reportedly recorded over six thousand such cases, raising significant questions about the extent of control that Big Tech companies exert over the dissemination of information.

The Call for School Choice

Erick Erickson, the show’s host and a respected voice in conservative circles, expressed his admiration for Bozell’s efforts. Erickson concluded the show by emphasizing the need for school choice as a potent countermeasure to the left’s influence on the American public school system. He argued that granting parents the autonomy to choose the educational institution for their children could serve as a powerful deterrent to the purported indoctrination attempts.