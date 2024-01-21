Breitbart's Marlow Takes Aim at Establishment Media Credibility

In an enlightening exchange with YouTuber Stephen Gardner, Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, took a penetrating look at the credibility, or perceived lack thereof, of the establishment media. Marlow, whose book 'Breaking the News' is slated for a second edition release in 2024 with fresh insights, argues that mainstream media entities such as NBC and ABC are failing to rigorously investigate those in power due to their corporate affiliations, notably with China.

Media as a Shield for the Elite

Marlow's contention is that these media outlets serve a critical role as a safeguard for the corporate elite, preserving the status quo by avoiding the tough questions that could potentially upset their business interests. His book, 'Breaking the News,' delves deeper into this argument, asserting that the establishment media acts as a vanguard for the interests of the corporate and globalist elites.

Questionable Figures in the Media

Among those Marlow criticizes is Rachel Maddow of NBC, whom he accuses of disseminating untruths to her audience without consequence. Marlow suggests that this lack of accountability exists because Maddow does not pose a threat to the corporate objectives of her network. He argues that the elite restricts the reach of those who dare to challenge the status quo, such as himself and Gardner, by denying them equivalent media exposure.

Uncovering Media Bias and Manipulation

The discussion also touched on themes of media bias and manipulation in relation to the 2020 election, the role of Mark Zuckerberg in mail-in voting, and statistical anomalies surrounding Joe Biden's victory. These issues, which align with the theme of 'Breaking the News,' further underscore the significant impact of widespread ballot harvesting.