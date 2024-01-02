en English
Malawi

Breaking Barriers: Malawi’s Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics

Despite concerted efforts to elevate women’s representation in Malawi’s political sphere, progress remains elusive. Cultural constraints, limited income and education, alongside deep-rooted gender stereotypes, continue to thwart these initiatives. From the grassroots level to the National Assembly, women’s representation improved only marginally, inching from 16 to 23 percent following the 2029 election. Particularly in districts like Karonga, Salima, and Neno, the absence of female representatives in parliament is glaringly evident.

Nice Public Trust’s Initiative

In an attempt to combat this, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has taken the lead with their ambitious project, ‘Inclusive participation of women/young women in Malawi politics’ – also known as the Nthawi Yawo Project. Funded by the UNDP with a sizable grant of US$100,000, the project’s objective is to rally more women to run in the 2025 general elections, with a special focus on districts bereft of female representation.

Gender Equality: A Key to Fair Governance

During the project’s launch, NICE officials underscored the crucial importance of gender equality in representation. They argue that a balanced representation between genders is fundamental to the formulation of fair laws, policies, and the effective scrutiny of government actions. This view is shared by many gender equality advocates who believe that a more inclusive political environment can lead to more equitable governance.

Presidential Support for Women’s Empowerment

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, in a High-Level International Dialogue, pledged unwavering support for increased female representation in parliament. As the United Nations He-For-She Campaign champion, President Chakwera is committed to advocating for women’s rights and has vowed to work assiduously to ensure that more women are elected into parliament in the forthcoming elections.

These collective efforts mark a significant stride towards breaking the glass ceiling in Malawi’s political landscape. Nonetheless, the journey to achieving true gender parity is far from over. It requires robust strategies, unwavering commitment, and, most importantly, a seismic shift in societal attitudes towards women in leadership.

Malawi Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

