en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Brazil’s Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Brazil’s Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming

On a momentous Sunday in Brasilia, the city witnessed an event of singular significance – a ‘rally for democracy,’ held to mark the first anniversary of a profound episode in Brazil’s modern history. Last year, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro had stormed the presidential palace, Congress, and the Supreme Court in a scene reminiscent of a coup attempt. The rally was not just a commemoration but also a clear sign of citizens’ resolve to uphold democratic values in the face of such challenges.

Bolsonaro Backers and the Storming of Key Institutions

In what many Brazilians perceived as a coup attempt, thousands of right-wing supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro had stormed the presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court. The incident was a protest against an election result perceived by Bolsonaro’s supporters as invalid. The event marked a significant shift in the country’s political dynamics, sparking ongoing investigations and legal actions against Bolsonaro for his alleged involvement.

A Rally for Democracy: Affirming Democratic Values

In response to these unsettling incidents, a ‘rally for democracy’ was organized on the one-year anniversary. The rally was led by President Lula da Silva along with other government officials, and it underscored the importance of punishing those involved in the coup attempt. The rally also served as a platform to express disapproval of the riots, emphasizing the resilience of Brazil’s democratic institutions and the need to protect them.

The Aftermath: Legal Actions and Public Opinion

Following the storming of the key institutions, Brazilian authorities have been proactive in their response. Ongoing police investigations and convictions by the Supreme Court have sought to hold those responsible for the riots accountable. Bolsonaro faces a ban from running for elected office for eight years over allegations of power abuse and media misuse ahead of the 2022 election. A poll conducted by Genial/Quaest revealed that a large majority (89%) of Brazilians disapprove of the riots, while only 6% supported them.

In sum, the ‘rally for democracy’ in Brasilia was not just a memorialization of a challenging episode in recent Brazilian history. It was a powerful reaffirmation of democratic values in the face of potential threats. This event, a clear testament to the country’s ongoing political tensions, also reflects the resilience of its democratic processes. It serves as a stark reminder of the possible fragility of democracy and the need for citizens to remain vigilant in protecting it.

0
Brazil Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
25 mins ago
Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: Unpacking Investment Insights
In the dazzling world of investments, Jim Cramer, the renowned financial pundit, has imparted his wisdom on several stocks and investment avenues. During his famous ‘Lightning Round’ segment, Cramer analyzed a range of stocks, providing a blend of optimism and caution for investors. Nu Holdings: A Rising Star On the forefront of Cramer’s recommendations was
Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: Unpacking Investment Insights
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
3 hours ago
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
55 mins ago
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
36 seconds
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
2 mins
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
2 mins
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
2 mins
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
3 mins
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
3 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
3 mins
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
4 mins
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
4 mins
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
39 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app