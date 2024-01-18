Brazil's President Lula to Meet China's Foreign Minister: Trade, Investment, and the 'One China Principle'

In an anticipated move to strengthen bilateral ties, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil is set to meet with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Fortaleza, Brazil. The meeting is part of a wider diplomatic tour by Wang Yi that includes African nations, Brazil, and Jamaica.

Expanding Trade and Investment

Wang Yi's visit to Brazil serves to reaffirm the strong economic ties between the two nations. China is Brazil's largest export market, with soy and iron ore being the primary exports. Moreover, Chinese corporations are eyeing further investment opportunities in the South American nation, specifically in power transmission, oil, and electric vehicles. This was highlighted in a recent Brazil-China business meeting held in Shenzhen, China.

Affirmation of the 'One China Principle'

Amidst these economic discussions, President Lula is expected to reaffirm Brazil's support for the 'One China Principle.' The principle is the diplomatic acknowledgment that Taiwan is an integral part of China, a stance previously confirmed by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry in April. This assertion underscores Brazil's commitment to recognizing China as the sole legitimate government of the entire nation, including Taiwan.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

The Brazil-China relationship extends far beyond trade. In 2012, the bilateral ties were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. With China having invested over $66 billion in Brazil since 2010, the partnership has been manifested in various sectors, indicating an expansion of cooperation beyond just trade. This strategic partnership also sees the two countries solidifying their cooperation in renewable energy and other industries, marking a new era in their relations.