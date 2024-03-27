Amidst a backdrop of rising global political tensions and a shifting European landscape, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are set to headline the National Conservatism Conference in Brussels, slated for April 16-17, 2023. This event, steeped in the principles of national conservatism, seeks to forge a unified front against the European Union's push for closer integration, marking a pivotal moment for conservative movements across Western democracies and beyond, especially on the eve of the EU parliamentary elections.

Strengthening National Sovereignty

The conference's core agenda revolves around bolstering the concept of the nation-state, asserting national sovereignty against the EU's supranational ambitions. It draws together a spectrum of conservative figures, including Braverman and Orban, who are recognized for their staunch stances on immigration, national identity, and skepticism towards the EU. The assembly of such influential personalities underscores the event's significance in rallying support for a conservative renaissance in Europe, challenging the progressive ideals that have dominated recent discourse around European unity and governance.

Conservatism as a Panacea?

With Europe at a crossroads, the National Conservatism Conference proposes conservatism as the remedy to the continent's most pressing issues—from immigration to economic sovereignty. This ideological stance is further exemplified by the event's alignment with figures like Orban, often described as Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the EU, depicting a clear delineation from liberal policies. The conference, therefore, not only acts as a platform for networking and idea exchange among conservatives but also as a statement of intent, positioning national conservatism as the pivotal force capable of redefining Europe's future trajectory amidst challenges posed by supranational entities and progressive ideologies.

A Glimpse into Europe's Political Future

As the conference unfolds, its outcomes could significantly influence the political landscape ahead of the crucial EU parliamentary elections. The convergence of conservative leaders and thinkers in Brussels symbolizes a collective effort to chart a new course for Europe, one that prioritizes national integrity and independence over the amalgamation of states under a single bureaucratic umbrella. By advocating for a return to fundamental conservative principles, the conference seeks to galvanize electoral support, aiming to reshape European governance in a manner that respects the sovereignty and unique identities of its member states.

As Europe stands at the brink of a new era, the National Conservatism Conference in Brussels emerges not merely as a meeting of minds but as a beacon for those advocating a departure from the status quo. It embodies the growing sentiment among certain factions within the EU seeking to reclaim their national heritage and autonomy. Whether this event will catalyze a broader conservative resurgence or simply mark another chapter in the ongoing ideological battle for Europe's soul remains to be seen. Nonetheless, its implications for the future of European politics and the concept of national sovereignty are undeniably profound, heralding a period of intense debate and potential reorientation in the run-up to the EU parliamentary elections.