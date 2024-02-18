Braver Angels: Bridging Divides, Finding Common Ground on Divisive Issues like Abortion

In a time when division seems to be the order of the day, an organization named Braver Angels is lighting a path toward unity, proving that even on issues as divisive as abortion, Americans can find common ground. Founded by David Blankenhorn, the Institute for American Values gave birth to Braver Angels, an initiative dedicated to bridging the ideological chasms that fragment our society. This was vividly illustrated during a recent appearance by Blankenhorn on Sunday Edition with Boyd Matheson, where he shared the success stories and underlying philosophy of Braver Angels.

Empathetic Dialogues: The Braver Angels Approach

The essence of Braver Angels lies in its commitment to facilitating dialogues between individuals holding opposing viewpoints. It's not about winning an argument but about understanding the other side. This approach has led to remarkable outcomes, particularly on contentious topics like abortion. Through respectful and empathetic conversations, participants often find that their stereotypes of the "other side" are significantly reduced. These dialogues foster empathy and can even evolve perspectives, creating a fertile ground for consensus and mutual respect. A notable achievement in this regard was a dialogue in Kentucky, where participants, despite their differing views on abortion, unanimously agreed on concrete policy recommendations concerning sex education and contraception.

From Division to Unity: Insights from David Blankenhorn

During his conversation with Boyd Matheson, Blankenhorn delved into the inception of Braver Angels and its journey so far. He highlighted America's current state, emphasizing the deep polarization that characterizes public discourse. Yet, Blankenhorn remains optimistic, citing Utah's approach to dealing with division and conflict as a beacon of hope. According to him, Utah's model, characterized by active participation and empathetic dialogue, could serve as an exemplar for the rest of the nation, especially as another presidential election looms on the horizon. Matheson echoed this sentiment, underlining the importance of citizens being actively involved in society. He poignantly observed that the soul of society cannot be outsourced, stressing the role of personal responsibility in healing divisions.

The Impact on Society

The work of Braver Angels and the insights shared by Blankenhorn and Matheson underscore a crucial lesson: empathetic dialogue is key to reducing polarization and building consensus on contentious issues. The success stories from Braver Angels' initiatives demonstrate that when people come together with an open mind and a willing heart, change is possible. It's about seeing beyond the issue at hand and recognizing the humanity in the person across from you. This approach not only has the potential to reduce negative stereotypes and foster empathy but also to evolve perspectives, leading to unanimous agreements on policies that can benefit society as a whole. As another presidential election approaches, the lessons from Braver Angels and Utah's approach to conflict resolution could not be more relevant. In a world quick to divide, the path to unity begins with a simple conversation.