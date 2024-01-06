Branch County Prepares for County Administrator Search Following Bud Norman’s Retirement

In the wake of Bud Norman’s announcement to retire as the county administrator by the end of the year, Branch County is poised to begin a search for his successor. The search process is scheduled to kick-start in spring, with the county’s five commissioners forming a committee to devise a roadmap and engage in consultations with other elected officials.

Aiming for a Smooth Transition

The county aims to select a successor by September, allowing a comfortable transition period for the new administrator to learn the ropes from Norman who has been in the position for 18 years. This plan underscores the county’s commitment to continuity and smooth administrative operations. However, should a suitable candidate not be found by the start of the new year, the commission is contemplating a consulting agreement to retain Norman’s expertise.

Comparative County Searches

Simultaneously, Livingston County, Mason County, and Saginaw County are in the throes of hiring new county administrators. These counties present a variety of salary ranges based on their respective sizes. Interestingly, Livingston County has re-employed Nathan Burd following his brief exit, while Saginaw County has shortlisted two finalists after parting ways with their previous administrator.

Salary Range Yet to be Disclosed

The salary range for the new administrator in Branch County remains undisclosed. This piece of information is keenly awaited, as it could play a significant role in attracting qualified candidates for the position.