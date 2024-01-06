en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Branch County Prepares for County Administrator Search Following Bud Norman’s Retirement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Branch County Prepares for County Administrator Search Following Bud Norman’s Retirement

In the wake of Bud Norman’s announcement to retire as the county administrator by the end of the year, Branch County is poised to begin a search for his successor. The search process is scheduled to kick-start in spring, with the county’s five commissioners forming a committee to devise a roadmap and engage in consultations with other elected officials.

Aiming for a Smooth Transition

The county aims to select a successor by September, allowing a comfortable transition period for the new administrator to learn the ropes from Norman who has been in the position for 18 years. This plan underscores the county’s commitment to continuity and smooth administrative operations. However, should a suitable candidate not be found by the start of the new year, the commission is contemplating a consulting agreement to retain Norman’s expertise.

Comparative County Searches

Simultaneously, Livingston County, Mason County, and Saginaw County are in the throes of hiring new county administrators. These counties present a variety of salary ranges based on their respective sizes. Interestingly, Livingston County has re-employed Nathan Burd following his brief exit, while Saginaw County has shortlisted two finalists after parting ways with their previous administrator.

Salary Range Yet to be Disclosed

The salary range for the new administrator in Branch County remains undisclosed. This piece of information is keenly awaited, as it could play a significant role in attracting qualified candidates for the position.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Political landscapes shift as Matt Moran, a former journalist and Afghanistan veteran, steps into the political arena, announcing his intention to run for Liberal preselection in the Australian electoral division of Curtin. An electoral contest that is already drawing attention as it pits Moran against Tom White, an Uber executive, for the opportunity to challenge
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
UK Government Steps Up in Addressing Post Office Horizon Scandal
6 mins ago
UK Government Steps Up in Addressing Post Office Horizon Scandal
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Victim's Mother Accuses BJP Officials
7 mins ago
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Victim's Mother Accuses BJP Officials
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
2 mins ago
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
3 mins ago
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
5 mins ago
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
Latest Headlines
World News
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
17 seconds
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
45 seconds
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
1 min
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
2 mins
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
2 mins
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
2 mins
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
Buffalo Bills Triumph Amidst Challenges to Secure AFC East Title
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Triumph Amidst Challenges to Secure AFC East Title
Washington Huskies Face Michigan's Stout Defense in College Football Playoff Title Game
3 mins
Washington Huskies Face Michigan's Stout Defense in College Football Playoff Title Game
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
3 mins
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app