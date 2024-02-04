Mthanqwa Residents Plot to Boycott Elections, Demanding Unmet Government Promises

Residents of Mthanqwa, an informal settlement in Brakpan, South Africa, have voiced their plans to abstain from registering and voting in the impending elections. This decision emanates from their growing discontent with the government's inability to deliver basic services and fulfill housing promises. The community's frustration reached a fever pitch on 3 February, during a voter registration drive.

Leading the charge against this seeming government apathy is community leader Sifiso Sikosana. In his statement, Sikosana drew attention to the fact that the settlement has been neglected for over three decades. He decried the authorities' routine of making empty promises, only to return when seeking votes.

The residents' grievances escalated following a recent incident where a local councillor's car was set ablaze. This act of defiance underscores the community's desperation and their demand to be heard and seen.

Overlooked in Housing Allocations

The Mthanqwa residents feel disregarded in the allocation of government-provided Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses. Despite completing the necessary applications, many still find themselves without a proper home.

Responding to the community's concerns, ANC Member of Parliament Teliswa Mgweba acknowledged the shortcomings in service delivery. She pledged to channel these issues to the higher echelons of government for urgent redress. The municipality, while claiming to provide basic services to informal settlements, agreed to expedite efforts to resolve the longstanding issues.