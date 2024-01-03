Bradford Council Grapples with Significant Financial Crisis Amid Proposed Cuts

In an unprecedented financial crisis, Bradford Council is grappling with a daunting challenge – the need to make cuts totalling 40 million over the next three years. The Council, crippled by financial pressure, has proposed various measures to address this shortfall.

Closure of Waste Sites and Potential Sale of Assets

The proposed measures include the closure of household waste sites in Ford Hill, Sugden End, and Golden Butts. Additionally, the potential sale of Ingleborough Hall, a popular children’s outdoor activity center, is on the table.

Rising Council Tax and Higher Fees

Residents are bracing themselves for a nearly five percent increase in the Council Tax. There will also be higher fees for Council-operated facilities such as car parks. Yet, despite these measures, the Council may find itself on the brink of bankruptcy if it fails to secure exceptional financial support from the Government.

Impending Section 114 Notice

Without this support, the Authority may have no choice but to issue a Section 114 notice, declaring its inability to balance the budget. Bradford Council’s budget is currently projected to overspend by approximately 72 million this year. A public consultation on the first wave of cuts will begin soon, with Council Leader Susan Hinchcliffe warning of potential additional cuts in the future.

Leisure Centers and Libraries under Review

Leisure centers and libraries are under review, with significant cuts planned for the coming years. However, there will be no reductions to Children’s Services, even though the Bradford Children’s Trust forecasts a 49 million overspend this year.

Government Austerity and Funding Reductions

While grappling with these challenges, Council Leader Susan Hinchcliffe has emphasized the damaging impact of government austerity and funding reductions since 2011. These reductions have hit children’s social care and local services particularly hard, prompting Hinchcliffe to call on the government to address unsustainable costs and provide effective funding.