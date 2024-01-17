Brad Schimel's Campaign Spending Habits Under Scrutiny

Brad Schimel, a prospective candidate for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, currently finds himself in the spotlight for his unconventional campaign expenditure habits. His critics underline a pattern of spending campaign funds on personal expenses instead of traditional campaign activities, mirroring his past practices of wasteful spending during his tenure as state Attorney General.

As Attorney General, Schimel reportedly expended $10,000 of state funds on custom coins inscribed with his personal motto. An additional $80,000 was spent on a variety of promotional items, including jelly beans and fortune cookies. These spending habits were called into question at the time due to their exorbitant nature and lack of direct relation to his role as Attorney General.

Unconventional Campaign Expenditures

His recent campaign finance report seems to follow a similar trend, with a significant portion of campaign funds being allocated to personal reimbursements. Approximately 65% of his campaign expenses have been utilized for self-reimbursements for mileage, meals, phone bills, and entrances to conservative events, along with a golf outing. His critics argue that these expenditures divert funds away from traditional campaign activities, such as advertising and outreach.

In addition to personal reimbursements, Schimel has reportedly used campaign funds to secure memberships in right-wing organizations like the Federalist Society. His spending habits also include an unusual expense of over $400 on 'meeting expenses' at a company specializing in septic tank cleaning services. The nature of this meeting remains unclear, further contributing to the scrutiny surrounding his campaign expenditure.

As the electoral race for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court seat continues, the spending habits of Brad Schimel have come under increasing scrutiny. The unusual nature of his expenditure and his apparent focus on personal reimbursements over traditional campaign activities raise significant questions about his financial management and priorities.