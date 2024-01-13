Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Brad Howard, an esteemed local businessman and lifelong resident of Iredell County, has officially stepped into the political arena, announcing his candidacy for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. Howard carries the promise of ‘expect more’ into his campaign, with a pledge to deliver fiscal responsibility and transparent leadership if elected.

Brad Howard: A Local Figure with a Vision for Iredell County

Born and raised in Iredell County, Howard’s connection to his community runs deep. His campaign revolves around a solutions-first approach, emphasizing the importance of engaging directly with community members to address their concerns and ideas. Howard’s professional background is grounded in the manufacturing sector, having built a career at a paper products company in Mooresville. His academic credentials include a Business Marketing degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Notable Endorsements and Key Campaign Priorities

Howard’s campaign has already garnered attention and support from notable figures, including North Carolina Rep. Jason Saine. Saine endorsed Howard, citing his love for the county and impressive leadership skills. As for his campaign priorities, Howard has a clear vision for Iredell County. Key issues include advocating for responsible tax policies, enhancing infrastructure, preserving rural farmland, and supporting public safety. He also emphasizes the importance of investing in education, upholding property rights, fostering employment opportunities, and promoting balanced economic growth. The protection and preservation of Lake Norman is another significant area of focus.

The Road to the Primary Elections

With the primary elections for Iredell County scheduled for March 5, Howard has a challenging journey ahead. Early voting begins on February 15, giving Howard just over a month to connect with voters and build momentum for his campaign. Despite the challenges, Howard remains undeterred, expressing his readiness to devote the time, effort, and money necessary for his run for the seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. The ‘expect more’ mantra of his campaign serves as a promise to the people of Iredell County, reflecting Howard’s commitment to delivering more than just the status quo.