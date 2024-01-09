en English
India

Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations

India’s relationship with the Maldives has recently come under scrutiny as a campaign calling for a boycott of the Maldives has stirred diplomatic tensions. The boycott campaign, led by Indian online travel platforms, threatens a crucial sector of the Maldivian economy, with Indians representing the largest group of visitors to the island nation. The diplomatic spat commenced after Maldivian officials insulted Indian leader Narendra Modi on social media, causing an uproar in India and leading to the boycott.

Magnifying the Diplomatic Spat

The controversy was ignited after three Maldivian ministers insulted Prime Minister Modi, sparking a boycott campaign by Indian businesses and citizens. The relations between the two countries, already strained after the new Maldivian government rose to power on an anti-India platform, have further soured. India has summoned the Maldivian envoy, and calls to promote domestic tourism over the Maldives have amplified. The economic fallout from this controversy is predicted to be severe, with up to 8,000 hotel booking cancellations from India.

Geopolitical Competition in the Region

Amid these rising tensions, there is an underlying narrative of geopolitical competition between India and China for influence in the Maldives. The Maldivian Prime Minister’s impending visit to China is anticipated to result in the signing of several agreements, ranging from infrastructure to tourism. This drift towards Beijing has further complicated the situation.

Impact on the Tourism Industry

Given the substantial contribution of Indian tourists to the Maldives’ tourism industry, the potential economic cost of the boycott campaign is significant. There is also a debate within India about the impact of the boycott on Indian workers in the Maldives’ tourist industry and the necessity for improved tourism infrastructure in Indian destinations like Lakshadweep.

In response to the controversy, Indian political leader Sharad Pawar has stated that no negative comments against India’s Prime Minister will be tolerated, indicating a firm stance in this diplomatic row.

India International Relations Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

