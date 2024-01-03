Boulder’s Inaugural ‘Meet Your Legislators’ Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement

On a crisp Saturday morning, Boulder County inhabitants will have the unique opportunity to meet their state senators and representatives at the inaugural ‘Meet Your Legislators’ event. Organized by the League of Women Voters of Boulder County, this gathering aspires to bridge the gap between the electorate and their elected officials, promoting transparency and active civic engagement.

Navigating the Legislative Landscape

The event, scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m., will take place at 3002 Bluff St., Suite 100 in Boulder. A panel discussion is at the heart of the event, focusing on the legislative priorities for the upcoming 2024 session. The panel will be moderated by Tim Waters, an experienced statesman and former member of the Longmont City Council.

Legislators Lend Their Ears

Following the discussion, the audience will have the opportunity to address questions directly to the panelists, fostering a dialogic interaction that transcends the conventional monologic political discourse. The state legislators from Boulder County who will be gracing the event include Sen. Janice Marchman, Sen. Stephen Fenberg, Rep. Junie Joseph, Rep. Karen McCormick, Rep. Kyle Brown, and Rep. Judy Amabile. This line-up of prominent politicians offers attendees a chance to engage in meaningful conversations about issues close to their hearts.

Registration and Refreshments

The venue doors will swing open at 9:30 a.m., inviting attendees to enjoy coffee and refreshments before the commencement of the event. While the event is free, those wishing to attend must register in advance through the League of Women Voters of Boulder County’s website at lwvbc.org. This precaution ensures an organized and smooth-running event, in keeping with the League’s commitment to facilitating informed and active participation in government.