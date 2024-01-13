Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions

In Boulder, the Community Editorial Board is urging residents to engage in civic activities, particularly by volunteering for one of the city’s various boards and commissions. The call to action came as the city council was examining the results of the 2023 community survey, which unveiled a declining satisfaction trend with government services.

Boards and Commissions: A Call for Diverse Representation

Among the city’s 20 boards and commissions with vacancies are the Arts Commission, the Housing Advisory Board, and the Open Space Board of Trustees. The board strongly encourages residents of all ages, educational backgrounds, socioeconomic statuses, and political viewpoints to apply. Their emphasis is not on specific professional expertise, but on a genuine passion for the city and a willingness to commit time and effort. The board contends that diversity in these roles will ensure a comprehensive representation of the community, leading to more balanced decision-making.

Challenges and Impacts of Serving on Advisory Boards

Despite the challenges of high turnover and limited advisory power, the board views serving on these advisory bodies as an opportunity for personal growth and a deeper understanding of local governance. They also acknowledge the need for mentorship and appropriate training for staff liaisons, arguing that the experience can be enriched with the right support and guidance. The city council, in response, is exploring ways to enhance board recruitment, retention, and impact, including the possibility of modifying tenure terms and restructuring boards.

Facilitating Civic Engagement

The board recognizes that certain obstacles, such as financial constraints, may hinder some residents from participating. They are advocating for creative solutions to these issues, including the establishment of employer partnerships and community funds. The council also expressed concerns about the implementation costs of the city’s Facilities Master Plan and the potential for public-private partnerships. These discussions and efforts underscore the commitment of both the board and the council to facilitate civic engagement and ensure it is accessible to all.

Ultimately, the board sees this level of involvement as a path to social cohesion, pride in the community, and positive change. They believe that by engaging in these civic activities, Boulder residents can contribute to shaping the future of their city.