Africa

Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST
Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings

A wave of debate is currently sweeping across Botswana, triggered by an agreement formed with Zimbabwe. This agreement, unveiled during the Kusi Ideas Festival, permits citizens of both nations to cross into each other’s territories using their national identity cards. Navigating this tumultuous sea of controversy is Botswana’s Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Anna Mokgethi, who has taken to Parliament to defend this policy.

Unraveling the Details

The Minister has reassured that the agreement’s final details would be determined by technocrats adhering to directives from both countries’ presidents. This arrangement echoes an existing one between Botswana and Namibia. Yet, the recent announcement by Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has sown seeds of confusion and apprehension amongst some Members of Parliament in Botswana.

Mounting Concerns

Their concerns stem from a potential influx or ‘invasion’ of Zimbabweans into Botswana. This fear has been exacerbated by reports of Zimbabweans approaching Botswana’s borders with their national ID cards, possibly in anticipation of the agreement’s implementation.

The Bigger Picture

While this debate rages on, it’s crucial to note that the concept of a borderless Africa receives support from many quarters. In fact, international relations researcher, Rodreck Matsveru, has expressed his approval for this vision. However, voices of dissent still echo in Botswana, with some citizens questioning Zimbabwe’s commitment to democratic values. Governance expert Dr. Wurayayi Zembe has raised concerns about Mnangagwa’s “ruthless dictatorship,” questioning the sincerity of the plan against the backdrop of reported suffering of Zimbabweans under his rule.

Trade ties between Zimbabwe and Botswana have seen a downturn in recent decades. Data from 2021 shows Botswana exporting $46.8 million in goods to Zimbabwe and importing just $31.8 million. Some Zimbabweans have been known to travel to Botswana for affordable goods and healthcare as domestic systems falter. As these two nations navigate the labyrinth of border policies and diplomatic relations, the debate continues unabated, with a resolution still out of sight.

Africa Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

