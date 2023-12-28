en English
Botswana

Botswana Rejects Public Recommendations for Presidential Power Limitations

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
In a significant development in Botswana, the Cabinet has rejected public recommendations for constitutional reform to limit presidential powers. The citizens of Botswana, known as Batswana, have expressed concern over the excessive powers granted to the President by the national Constitution. They argue that the present constitutional framework places the President above the law and have proposed provisions for indictment, impeachment, or recall of the President in a revised Constitution. However, these proposals have not found favor with the Cabinet.

Public Concern Over Presidential Powers

The main bone of contention for Batswana is the immunity granted to the sitting President from criminal prosecution, which they feel is symptomatic of the unbalanced power dynamics within the country’s governance system. The opposition to this immunity has been notable, sparking debates and discussions on the accountability of the President and the balance of power in Botswana.

Rejection of Constitutional Reforms

Despite the public outcry, the Cabinet of Botswana has declined these recommendations. This decision has further fueled the ongoing conversations about the President’s role and powers within the country’s political structure. These developments have been reported by Mmegi, an independent news outlet in Botswana, adding another layer to the discourse on governance in the country.

Mmegi: A Year in Review

The end of the year marks a reflective period for Mmegi. The news outlet is taking this time to evaluate its performance over the past year, examining its successes and shortcomings in delivering critical news, analysis, and entertainment to its readers. Mmegi’s efforts to provide access to online platforms and conventional editions for the public have been a significant part of its mission and will be a key focus in its introspective review.

Botswana Politics
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

