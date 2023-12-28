Botswana Rejects Public Recommendations for Presidential Power Limitations

In a significant development in Botswana, the Cabinet has rejected public recommendations for constitutional reform to limit presidential powers. The citizens of Botswana, known as Batswana, have expressed concern over the excessive powers granted to the President by the national Constitution. They argue that the present constitutional framework places the President above the law and have proposed provisions for indictment, impeachment, or recall of the President in a revised Constitution. However, these proposals have not found favor with the Cabinet.

Public Concern Over Presidential Powers

The main bone of contention for Batswana is the immunity granted to the sitting President from criminal prosecution, which they feel is symptomatic of the unbalanced power dynamics within the country’s governance system. The opposition to this immunity has been notable, sparking debates and discussions on the accountability of the President and the balance of power in Botswana.

Rejection of Constitutional Reforms

Despite the public outcry, the Cabinet of Botswana has declined these recommendations. This decision has further fueled the ongoing conversations about the President’s role and powers within the country’s political structure. These developments have been reported by Mmegi, an independent news outlet in Botswana, adding another layer to the discourse on governance in the country.

