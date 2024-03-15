Botswana Democratic Party Hikes Primary Election Fees, Sets Tight Deadline for Aspirants

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has instituted a significant change in its approach to the upcoming primary elections, known locally as Bulela Ditswe, by doubling the participation fees for candidates and setting a stringent submission deadline for applications. This development comes as the party gears up for what is expected to be a closely contested series of elections across its 61 constituencies.

Advertisment

Rising Costs and Tight Timelines

In a bold move aimed at restructuring its primary election dynamics, the BDP has escalated the fees for council and parliamentary candidates. Council candidates, who previously paid P2,500, will now need to cough up P5,000, while parliamentary hopefuls see their fees leap from P5,000 to P10,000. This adjustment was communicated through a memorandum to all branches and regions, underscoring the party's intention to streamline its election process. As per the memo dated March 13, 2024, from BDP Secretary General Kavis Kario, all members interested in contesting must submit their applications to their respective branch committees by March 20, 2024, leaving them with a narrow five-day window.

Application and Vetting Process

Advertisment

The intensified preparation for the Bulela Ditswe reflects the BDP's commitment to conducting a thorough and fair election process. The party has laid down a clear procedure for aspirants, requiring them to have expressed their interest by November 2, 2023, and now to formalize their intentions through application submissions. Following the March 20 deadline, branch committees are tasked with the critical role of vetting the candidates, a process pivotal for ensuring that only those who meet the party's criteria and embody its values can contest in the primary elections.

Implications for Party Dynamics

The revised fees and the compressed timeline for application submissions are likely to have profound implications on the BDP's internal dynamics. While the increased financial commitment could potentially streamline the number of candidates, ensuring that only serious contenders come forward, it may also raise concerns about accessibility and inclusiveness within the party ranks. Moreover, the tight deadline places additional pressure on both aspirants and branch committees, possibly affecting the thoroughness of the vetting process. As the party embarks on this critical phase, the decisions made in the coming days will undoubtedly shape its future leadership landscape and its readiness for the general elections.

The Botswana Democratic Party's approach to managing its primary elections underscores a strategic, albeit controversial, effort to refine its candidate selection process. As the BDP navigates through these changes, the outcomes of the Bulela Ditswe will serve as a litmus test for the party's adaptability and unity, setting the stage for its performance in the national electoral arena.