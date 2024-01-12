en English
Botswana

Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election

Five women have been announced as the forefront runners in the upcoming General Election for the Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

This move, marking a significant shift towards gender equality in political representation, showcases the party’s commitment to empowering women in the political arena.

The highlight of the announcement is the inclusion of Unity Dow, a notable figure currently serving as a Specially Elected Member of Parliament, who will be contesting for a seat in the Kgatleng West constituency.

The unveiling of these five female candidates is a clear indication of the party’s strategy. The BCP, by choosing a diverse group of women to run in various constituities, is taking a stand to increase female representation in the government.

This move, a part of the party’s commitment to promoting gender equality, is a significant step in ensuring that woman have a strong voice in the legislative process.

Botswana Politics
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Botswana

