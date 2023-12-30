en English
Africa

Botswana Cabinet Proposes Public Funding for Political Parties

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm EST
In a remarkable move towards strengthening democratic processes, Botswana’s Cabinet has announced plans to provide political party funding from public funds. This initiative is a response to proposals from Batswana and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the Constitution.

Funding Based on Parliamentary Seats

The Commission’s recommendation proposes that political party funding should be directly tied to the number of parliamentary seats secured by a party in the most recent General Election. This approach aims at ensuring a fair distribution of funds, as well as encouraging parties to focus on securing a broader political representation.

Minimum Rate for Member of Parliament

Each party should receive a minimum rate of P50,000 per Member of Parliament, with the exact amount open to determination by Parliament. This provision ensures that every political party, regardless of size, receives adequate funding to support its operations and strategic goals.

Accountability and Transparency in Funding

In addition to the funding, the Cabinet mandates that all political parties receiving public funds must account for the use of these monies to the Office of the Auditor General after elections. This measure is designed to promote transparency and prevent the misuse of public funds, reinforcing the democratic values that underpin Botswana’s political system.

This initiative is part of a broader set of reforms in Botswana, reflecting the country’s commitment to bolstering its democratic processes. The move has drawn extensive coverage from Mmegi, a leading independent news source in Botswana, known for its comprehensive reporting on breaking news, current affairs, politics, business, sports, debates, analysis, and entertainment.

0
Africa Politics
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

