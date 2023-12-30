Botswana Cabinet Proposes Public Funding for Political Parties

In a remarkable move towards strengthening democratic processes, Botswana’s Cabinet has announced plans to provide political party funding from public funds. This initiative is a response to proposals from Batswana and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the Constitution.

Funding Based on Parliamentary Seats

The Commission’s recommendation proposes that political party funding should be directly tied to the number of parliamentary seats secured by a party in the most recent General Election. This approach aims at ensuring a fair distribution of funds, as well as encouraging parties to focus on securing a broader political representation.

Minimum Rate for Member of Parliament

Each party should receive a minimum rate of P50,000 per Member of Parliament, with the exact amount open to determination by Parliament. This provision ensures that every political party, regardless of size, receives adequate funding to support its operations and strategic goals.

Accountability and Transparency in Funding

In addition to the funding, the Cabinet mandates that all political parties receiving public funds must account for the use of these monies to the Office of the Auditor General after elections. This measure is designed to promote transparency and prevent the misuse of public funds, reinforcing the democratic values that underpin Botswana’s political system.

This initiative is part of a broader set of reforms in Botswana, reflecting the country's commitment to bolstering its democratic processes.