en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents

In a move that could significantly alter the political landscape of Botswana, the country’s Cabinet, under the leadership of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, has proposed a ban on retired presidents participating in active politics. This decision, expected to be tabled in the upcoming February Budget session of Parliament, has sparked a controversy, with many perceiving it as a targeted move against former President Ian Khama.

Politics Post-Presidency

Khama, an enduring figure on Botswana’s political stage, has remained actively involved in the country’s politics following his retirement. He is currently the patron of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and served as the party’s campaign manager during the 2019 general elections, in which he campaigned against his former party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). The proposed ban, if adopted, would impede Khama’s future political activities with the BPF, potentially impacting the party’s interests.

Comparisons to Kenya and Zambia

The Cabinet’s recommendation echoes laws in Kenya and Zambia that restrict the political involvement of retired presidents. In these countries, former heads of state risk losing their retirement benefits if they engage in active politics. Botswana’s new proposal, if passed, could similarly lead to the withdrawal of state benefits for retired presidents who return to the political arena.

BDP’s Majority Could Seal the Deal

The BDP’s majority in Parliament could prove instrumental in passing the Cabinet’s proposal. Political analyst Kitso Morekisi suggests that the move is primarily aimed at Khama, an interpretation that has added fuel to the controversy surrounding the decision. At the time of reporting, Khama’s spokesperson was unable to provide a comment due to connectivity issues, leaving many questions about the former president’s stance on the proposal unanswered.

0
Africa Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
5 mins ago
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
In a remarkable development for public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded malaria-free certification to Cabo Verde, the third African nation to receive such recognition. Following Mauritius in 1973 and Algeria in 2019, this certification confirms the interruption of indigenous malaria transmission for a minimum of three successive years in Cabo Verde, along
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
The French Amazigh Community: A Cultural Odyssey
1 hour ago
The French Amazigh Community: A Cultural Odyssey
Chinese Special Representative to Attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit and Visit African Nations
1 hour ago
Chinese Special Representative to Attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit and Visit African Nations
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
5 mins ago
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
Abukar Dahir Osman: Hiiraan Online's 2023 Person of the Year
21 mins ago
Abukar Dahir Osman: Hiiraan Online's 2023 Person of the Year
Surge in Demand Prompts Expansion of Africa Energy Indaba Exhibition Space
26 mins ago
Surge in Demand Prompts Expansion of Africa Energy Indaba Exhibition Space
Latest Headlines
World News
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
44 seconds
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
46 seconds
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
1 min
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
1 min
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
2 mins
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
2 mins
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
2 mins
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
2 mins
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
2 mins
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app