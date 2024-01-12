Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents

In a move that could significantly alter the political landscape of Botswana, the country’s Cabinet, under the leadership of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, has proposed a ban on retired presidents participating in active politics. This decision, expected to be tabled in the upcoming February Budget session of Parliament, has sparked a controversy, with many perceiving it as a targeted move against former President Ian Khama.

Politics Post-Presidency

Khama, an enduring figure on Botswana’s political stage, has remained actively involved in the country’s politics following his retirement. He is currently the patron of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and served as the party’s campaign manager during the 2019 general elections, in which he campaigned against his former party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). The proposed ban, if adopted, would impede Khama’s future political activities with the BPF, potentially impacting the party’s interests.

Comparisons to Kenya and Zambia

The Cabinet’s recommendation echoes laws in Kenya and Zambia that restrict the political involvement of retired presidents. In these countries, former heads of state risk losing their retirement benefits if they engage in active politics. Botswana’s new proposal, if passed, could similarly lead to the withdrawal of state benefits for retired presidents who return to the political arena.

BDP’s Majority Could Seal the Deal

The BDP’s majority in Parliament could prove instrumental in passing the Cabinet’s proposal. Political analyst Kitso Morekisi suggests that the move is primarily aimed at Khama, an interpretation that has added fuel to the controversy surrounding the decision. At the time of reporting, Khama’s spokesperson was unable to provide a comment due to connectivity issues, leaving many questions about the former president’s stance on the proposal unanswered.