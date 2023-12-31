en English
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:05 pm EST
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds

Botswana’s Cabinet has proposed a new accountability measure for political parties receiving public funding. According to the proposed measure, the parties must account for the use of these funds to the Office of the Auditor General after elections. This requirement forms part of a broader set of recommendations from Batswana citizens and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the Constitution.

Funding Based on Parliamentary Seats

One of the key recommendations is that political parties should receive funding based on the number of parliamentary seats they won in the most recent General Election. The stipulated amount is not less than P50,000 per Member of Parliament. This amount is subject to adjustment by Parliament as deemed necessary.

Ensuring Transparency and Accountability

The measures aim at ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of public funds allocated to political parties. This move is a crucial step towards eradicating corruption and promoting sustainable development in Botswana. It is part of a larger commitment to address corruption as a critical obstacle for social development in Africa.

The Role of Mmegi in Botswana

In the broader context, Mmegi, an independent news source in Botswana, plays a significant role in providing comprehensive coverage of news, politics, business, sports, debates, analysis, and entertainment in the country. The media house continues to shine a light on the importance of such provisions in promoting transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.

Africa Politics
