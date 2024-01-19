Boston University's Inquiry into Antiracist Center Finances and the Historical Context of 'Race Hustler' Accusations

On the cold evening of January 19, 2024, the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, founded by Ibram X. Kendi, found itself under the microscope. The institution faced scrutiny over its finances amidst layoffs and criticism of Kendi's leadership. An initial audit revealed no signs of financial mismanagement, but conservative media remained undeterred, branding Kendi as a 'race hustler' - a term steeped in a century of history and used to discredit Black activists by implying they profit from racial tensions.

The Origins of the 'Race Hustler' Accusation

The 'race hustler' accusation is not a new phenomenon; its roots reach far into the annals of Black politics and media culture. This term has evolved alongside media developments and has been applied to various Black figures throughout history, from the era of Booker T. Washington to Martin Luther King Jr., and now, contemporary activists like Kendi.

The term originated in the context of historical intraracial disputes among Black leaders. These disputes highlighted genuine ideological differences on how best to advance Black interests and were often amplified by the media of the time.

The Civil Rights Movement: A Turning Point

The portrayal of the Civil Rights movement in television and print media marked a crucial turning point. It allowed for both acknowledgment and criticism of Black leaders, further fueling the 'race hustler' narrative. In the 1960s, Southern politicians and their allies leveraged this term, labeling civil rights figures as opportunists who sought personal gain over genuine racial equality.

The Modern 'Race Hustler' Accusation

In recent decades, conservative figures have adapted the language of the 'race hustler' accusation to target a new generation of Black spokespeople within the cable news landscape. The ongoing use of this term reflects an unrelenting effort to invalidate Black activism and social justice demands, a clear echo of the past.

The case of Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research is just the latest example. It highlights how accusations of financial enrichment can be weaponized against prominent figures, and how the media continues to shape public perceptions of Black leadership. Moreover, it underscores the evolution of racial rhetoric, from the 1900s to the present day, and the continued struggle for racial equality.