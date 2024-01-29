Boston Borough Council Rejects Proposed Devolution Deal for Greater Lincolnshire

In a unanimous decision, Boston Borough Council has rejected the proposed Devolution Deal for Greater Lincolnshire, spotlighting significant apprehensions about the deal's governance structure and funding provisions. This decisive move took place during a full council meeting on January 15, 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing negotiations between local governments and the central government.

The Deal's Proposal

The Devolution Deal, a product of negotiations with the government, is a proposal aimed at delegating certain government powers to the local region. It is part of a broader effort to empower local communities, encouraging them to take charge of their own development and governance. However, the reception of the deal has been marred by concerns and skepticism, primarily from Boston Borough Council.

Council's Concerns

The council's principal objection revolves around the inadequate funding that the deal proposes. It argues that the current financial provisions do not meet the needs of the Boston Borough or the wider Lincolnshire region. The council leader, Anne Dorrian, emphasized that for a devolution of powers to make a significant difference in the region, it needs to be coupled with substantial funding. In the council's view, the present deal falls short of this requirement.

Representation and Governance Issues

Another significant issue raised by the council is the lack of guaranteed representation for district and borough councils within the Mayoral Combined County Authority, a central aspect of the Devolution Deal. The introduction of a directly elected mayor, with the power to levy a precept, is also viewed as an unnecessary financial burden, particularly at a time when many residents are grappling with severe financial challenges.

Boston Borough Council's unanimous decision not to support the Devolution Deal for Greater Lincolnshire emphasizes the need for a reassessment of the deal's terms, funding, and governance structure. It underscores the importance of equitable representation and adequate funding in any devolutionary measures and foreshadows further negotiations and potential revisions to the deal.